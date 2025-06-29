Vance Makes Wild Claim About Trump Saving ‘Black Lives’

Vice President JD Vance says President Donald Trump has “done more to save Black lives” than any leader in American history.

“I’m sure the leaders and supporters of the black lives matter movement will join me in celebrating President Trump today, who has done more to save black lives than any leader in our country,” Vance wrote on X, tagging The New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie.

He wrote his message in response to another one of his Bluesky posts, which mentioned Trump’s role in brokering a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.

Vice President JD Vance declared that President Donald Trump has “done more to save Black lives than any leader in our country.” He did not make a similar post on other social media platforms. Bluesky

Vance, 40, spent the week trolling liberals on the platform, where he has just 14,000 followers. That included him posting a tongue-in-cheek congratulations message to Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic primary on Tuesday in his bid to be New York City’s next mayor.

“‪Congratulations to the new leader of the Democratic Party,” Vance wrote, tagging Mamdani. He made no such post on his X account.

Many have speculated that Vice President JD Vance created an account on Bluesky mainly to troll Democrats. Bluesky

Vance called the treaty between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda “truly historic,” a sentiment politicians on both sides of the aisle have agreed with. However, not everyone agrees that Trump was the driving force behind peace, and others worry the years-long conflict may persist. If peace is maintained, experts say it will spare tens of thousands of African lives and enable millions of displaced people to return to their homes.

Those on Bluesky did not take issue with Vance’s initial post celebrating the peace deal. However, they certainly disagreed with the second about Trump’s legacy.

“OK now that’s just an outright lie bozo,” one of the replies read. “If you want to celebrate a small victory, fine, but the exaggeration of who Trump is and what he’s done is not going to fly on here. Show your toadying, pathetic little self out. He is a failed president, and you are even less than that.”

Vice President JD Vance has only 14,000 followers on Bluesky, far fewer than the 4.4 million he has on X. Still, he has posted to the platform’s left-leaning user base nine times in the past week. Megan Jelinger/REUTERS

Another commenter pointed out that the Department of Government Efficiency-induced chaos in the early days of MAGA 2.0 led to countless deaths in the developing world.