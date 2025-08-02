JD Vance to Spend August Recess Channeling His Inner Mulder

Vice President JD Vance plans to spend his summer break discovering whether the truth really is out there.

Vance appeared on the Ruthless podcast on Friday to yuk it up over topics as varied as Sydney Sweeney, the NFL, and his passion for little green men.

“I’m obsessed with the whole UFO thing,” Vance told co-host Josh Holmes. “What’s actually going on, what were those videos all about, what’s actually happening?”

JD Vance with his wife, Usha, in 2024. (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It’s not the first time Vance has admitted his interest in flying saucers. In 2024, Vance encouraged journalists at a rally in Wisconsin to come forward if they “know anything” about UFOs as he is “fascinated” by it.

“I haven’t got to the bottom of it yet, but we’re only six months in,” Vance continued on the podcast. “The August recess is, in part, me trying to dive into the bottom of the whole UFO thing from last year.”

Unidentified flying objects have been the subject of semi-serious political discussion since a 2017 New York Times report reignited interest in the enduring conspiracy theory. According to that report, the Pentagon had been undertaking a secret $22 million Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification program to investigate UFO sightings.

Since then, Congress has held hearings on the phenomenon where high-level military personnel like David Grusch have claimed that the government possesses “craft of non-human origin” in shadowy departments tasked with retrieving and attempting to reverse engineer crashed alien visitors.

Military whistle-blowers Ryan Graves, David Grusch, and David Fravor swearing into Congressional UFO hearings in 2023. (Credit: Getty Images/Drew Angerer). Getty Images/Drew Angerer

In 2023, the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over South Carolina, with a further three unidentified objects being taken out over the northern U.S., sparking claims of an alien invasion.

Last year, dozens of drone sightings over New Jersey and the northeastern U.S. ignited similar panic that Independence Day was upon us.

Enthusiasts believe that the Trump administration could well be a turning point for alien “truth” and transparency. Jon Kosloski, Director of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) said in June that additional personnel have been hired in order to fast track the disclosure of “raw evidence.”

“It’s a potential problem, a national security problem, safety of flight issue,” Kosloski told ABC News about the increase in reported sightings. His team has the “full support of the administration” in pursuing answers, he said.