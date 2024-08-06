J.D. Vance Backs Conspiracy Theorist Book Calling Left ‘Unhuman’

J.D. Vance has written a blurb for a new book by a right-wing conspiracy theorist who categorizes the Left as “unhumans.”

Jack Posobiec is best known for spreading the Pizzagate conspiracy that falsely connected Hillary Clinton and Democratic leaders to concocted claims that a human trafficking and child sex ring was being run out of a pizza restaurant in Washington D.C.

His new book, Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (and How to Crush Them)’ suggests that communists and modern-day progressives are so anti civilization that they are not people, but, as Posobiec calls them, “unhumans.”

“By becoming consumed by nihilism, unhumans oppose everything that makes up humanity. As they are opposed to humanity itself, they place themselves outside the category completely, in an entirely new misery-driven subdivision, the unhuman,” Posobiec, who co-authored the book with Joshua Lisec, writes in the introduction, according to the Huffington Post.

“Our study of history has brought us to this conclusion: Democracy has never worked to protect innocents from the unhumans,” they write.

In his editorial review, or blurb, recommending the book, Vance writes: “In the past, communists marched in the streets waving red flags. Today, they march through HR, college campuses, and courtrooms to wage lawfare against good, honest people. In ‘Unhumans’, Jack Posobiec and Joshua Lisec reveal their plans and show us what to do to fight back.”

One of the “heroes” in the book is fascist dictator Francisco Franco, who overthrew the democratically elected Spanish government in the 1930s. The authors compare him to George Washington. They also praise Chilean military junta leader Augusto Pinochet whose 17-year rule was marred by numerous human rights abuses.

Other blurbs for the book include recommendations from former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr.

In the promotional material for the book, the authors write: “Unhumans reveals that communism, socialism, Marxism, and all other radical-isms are not philosophies but tactics—tactics that are specifically designed to unleash terror on everyday people and revoke their human rights to life, liberty, and property. These are the forces of unhumanity.”