Vance Praises 5-Time Draft Dodger’s ‘Marine’-Like Leadership Style

JD Vance demonstrated that his sycophancy knows no limits in a Saturday interview on Fox News with President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

Trump broached Vance’s military background, saying: ”I imagine you still, in this big role you have in Washington D.C., are using what you learned in the Marine Corps today as vice president.”

”In ways big and small, actually,” Vance replied, before pivoting the conversation to his favorite subject: the president.

”It would not have shocked me if I had learned, after knowing him, that your father-in-law was in the Marine Corps,“ Vance began. ”Of course, he didn’t serve in the Marines, but he has a Marine Corps style of leadership, where he’s very willing to delegate and he trusts certain people.”

”The president really does have this attitude of, ‘I’m gonna surround myself with good people, I’m gonna give clear directives, I’m going to check in, certainly, but I’m going to let my people go and do what I tell them to do, what I encourage them to do.”

”That sort of—I wouldn’t call it a hands-off leadership style, but a leadership style that trusts the people around you—very much is something I learned from the Marine Corps, and the greatest leaders that I’ve served under, they all have this ability to set clear guidelines, to inspire people, but also to trust people,” Vance said.

Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Vance served in the United States Marine Corps for four years from 2003 to 2007 as a military journalist; his service included six months in Iraq in a non-combat role.

Donald Trump, who attended New York Military Academy as a teenager, has never served in the military and famously avoided the Vietnam draft with five deferments due to a questionable bone spur diagnosis.

Trump’s ability to delegate and decision to trust those around him to make decisions has come back to bite him in recent days, as calls for the president to fire Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. grow louder as a result of Kennedy’s mismanagement of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and continued promotion of anti-vax views.