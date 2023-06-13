J.D. Vance Promises to Stall DOJ Nominees as Revenge for Trump Indictment
LASHING OUT
Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) is out for blood after the second indictment of former President Donald Trump. The former venture capitalist and bestselling author promised Tuesday to stall all nominees for Justice Department posts as explicit revenge for the decision to charge Trump. “If Merrick Garland wants to use these officials to harass Joe Biden’s political opponents, we will grind his department to a halt,” Vance said in a statement. If Vance carries through with his threat, nominees will need to undergo both procedural and confirmation votes, both of which require a simple majority, according to POLITICO. “So much for the party of ‘law and order,’” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) tweeted in response to the news. “Trump’s Republican allies are again holding up critical federal law enforcement officers—who prosecute violent crime, terrorism, and crimes against children—from being quickly confirmed.”