JD Vance Rages After Interview Goes Sideways

Nobody puts JD Vance in a corner.

The vice president slammed ABC News host and longtime Trump critic George Stephanopoulos after the journalist abruptly cut to commercial during their heated exchange on Sunday morning.

Stephanopoulos had been pressing Vance on bribery allegations involving MAGA administration Border Czar Tom Homan, but the vice president repeatedly deflected the question.

The vice president slammed ABC News host and longtime Trump foe George Stephanopoulos after a heated interview Sunday morning. ABC

“I think the American people would benefit much more from [talking about the shutdown] than from you going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole where the facts clearly show that Tom Homan didn’t engage in any criminal wrongdoing,” Vance told Stephanopoulos on This Week.

The host snapped back, and said that the interview was nearly over.

“It’s not a weird left-wing rabbit hole! I didn’t insinuate anything, I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000 as was heard on an audio tape recorded by the FBI in September 2024, and you did not answer the question,” he said. “Thank you for your time this morning.”

“It’s not a weird left-wing rabbit hole! I didn’t insinuate anything," Stephanopoulos said to Vance on Sunday. Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Images

“No, George, I said…” Vance tried to counter, before Stephanopoulos turned to the camera: “We’ll be right back.”

Vance then took to X to unload his frustrations.

“Peace in the Middle East? China threatening critical supply chains? Government shutdown?

“George S doesn’t care about that. He’s here to focus on the real story: a fake scandal involving Tom Homan,” he wrote in a post viewed over a million times.

Peace in the Middle East? China threatening critical supply chains? Government shutdown?



George S doesn’t care about that. He’s here to focus on the real story: a fake scandal involving Tom Homan. https://t.co/LuIFo3QSTi — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 12, 2025

White House staffers, too, attempted to reclaim the narrative, writing in a separate post: “VP nukes George Slopidopolous for obsessing over made-up Fake News BS while not asking a single question about the Democrat Shutdown."

This isn’t the first time MAGA has come for Stephanopoulos. Last March, the MAGA leader sued Stephanopoulos and ABC News after the host claimed on-air that “judges and two separate juries have found [Trump] liable for rape.”

His comments referenced the sexual assault and defamation lawsuit brought against Trump by journalist E. Jean Carroll. A jury found Trump civilly liable for sexual abuse, but not rape per the technical definition of the term under New York law.

President Donald Trump and ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos have had a tumultuous relationship, which culminated in an expensive defamation lawsuit last year. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty

After Trump won the presidency in November, Stephanopoulos and ABC News agreed to settle the claim. The network shelled out $15 million toward Trump’s presidential library and $1 million in legal fees to the president’s attorneys.