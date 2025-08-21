JD Vance Reveals Who His MAGA ‘Best Friend’ Is
Vice President JD Vance singled out two names when asked who his closest ally was in the White House. Speaking on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle on Wednesday, Vance said he had “a lot” of good friends at work before naming names, adding, “the weird thing is, you say it’s one person and then fundamentally that’s an insult to other people.” In the end, the VP singled out Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. “We are very close, we were close in the Senate, he’s been a great friend of mine, I think he’s doing a great job,” Vance said of Rubio. The feeling is mutual, apparently. Talking to Lara Trump last month, Rubio sidestepped a question on his presidential ambitions by noting, “I think JD Vance would be a great nominee. I think he’s doing a great job as vice president. He’s a close friend.” Vance and Hegseth meanwhile dined together at a burger bar in Washington on Wednesday. “I think he’s doing a great job as Secretary of Defense,” Vance insisted. He also defended the former Fox News host from critics. “The DC Swamp tried to destroy Pete Hegseth unlike anybody in the administration,“ Vance said. “Whenever I see the worst people in the world trying to tear a guy down that makes me think he’s on our side.”