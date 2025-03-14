Trumpland

JD Vance Ribs Usha on Stage: She Has to Smile No Matter What ‘Crazy’ I Spew

UM, OK?

The second lady was standing on stage behind her husband. Like he said, she smiled as he poked fun at her.

