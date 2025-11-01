Vance Savaged as He Desperately Tries to Get In On the Joke

Getting into the spirit of spooky season, Vice President JD Vance donned a wig to complete the most horrifying costume of all: the iconic “babyface Vance” meme that has dogged the second-in-command since October of last year.

“Happy Halloween kids and remember, say thank you,” Vance in a video shared to TikTok. He then spins around, mimicking his likeness in various memes, as The Twilight Zone theme plays.

Vance’s political adversaries immediately pounced on the blatant attempt to get in on the public mockery.

“POV you’re a brand new IKEA sectional,” the Democrats’ official X account captioned the image, a nod to the viral rumors that Vance has a peculiar fondness for couches.

“I’ve already got a costume,” Vance wrote on X in response to Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna asking if he would wear a “MAGA sombrero” for Halloween. He then shared a “babyface Vance” meme with the caption: “Can you hear the screaming?”

“Yeah it’s children running through strawberry fields to escape your goons,” California Governor Gavin Newsom replied in a fresh salvo in his ongoing social media war with the Trump administration.

“Posted by the perpetually online full-time social media troll who holds the title of Vice President of the United States,” wrote MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski.

Vance regularly attempts to engage in the deeply online trolling culture that saturates X.

If JD Vance doesn’t show up like this on Halloween then what the heck are we even doing here?



“Babyface Vance” memes were initially shared online last year, rising in popularity in October. One, in which the vice president has chubby cheeks and no hair, followed Vance around on the side of a van during his August trip to the U.K.

Protesters used a van to display a meme of Vance in the Cotswolds, UK. Toby Melville/REUTERS

It is the same image that a 21-year-old Norwegian tourist alleges he was denied entry into the U.S. for having on his phone.

The memes evolved following the March meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Vance demanded the war-time leader say “thank you” for U.S. support.

Edits of Vance’s face shared online following the meeting became the template for the Vance character portrayed on the latest season of South Park, which has continued to savage the incumbent administration.

JD Vance and Donald Trump in the Oval Office as seen in 'South Park'. Comedy Central