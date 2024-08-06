J.D. Vance wasted no time in going on the offensive as Kamala Harris named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 presidential election race.

Donald Trump’s number two claimed Harris’ decision to overlook another top contender Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania, was evidence of “antisemitism” in the Democratic Party.

Speaking to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt before the announcement on Tuesday, Vance said he would be “stunned” if Harris did not choose Shapiro.

“I think that they will have not picked Shapiro, frankly, out of anti-Semitism in their own caucus and in their own party. I think it’s disgraceful that the Democrats have gotten to this point where it’s even an open conversation, and it is an open conversation,” he told Hewitt.

He added that Shapiro has “had to run away from a lot of his biography over the last few months because the far left doesn’t like the fact that he is a Jewish American.”

Shapiro, who is Jewish, has spoken out against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “dangerous and destructive force” and against the death and destruction in Gaza but has maintained that Israel has a right to self-defense.

The pre-emptive attack came just before Walz was named victor in the much-anticipated veepstakes.

Hewitt had some choice words for Walz, calling him the “most boring man in America” and claiming he made Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016, “seem like Justin Timberlake.”

Regardless of Harris’s pick, Vance said the Republican ticket was ready to take them on.

Vance was holding a campaign event in Philadelphia on Tuesday.