J.D. Vance Shares How Trump Told Him He’d Won the Veepstakes

Donald Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, described to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday how the former president broke the news that he had won the months-long vice presidential selection process.

“I hope I’m not betraying too many confidences here, but when the president called me today to actually formally offer me to become the vice presidential nominee—which just sounds crazy—my son, my 7-year-old son, was sort of making noise in the background. I was getting so embarrassed,” Vance recalled.

“But then he actually has me put my 7-year-old son on the phone. You think about this. Everything that’s happened, the guy just got shot at a couple of days ago, and he takes the time to talk to my 7-year-old. It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

Vance then paraphrased what Trump told him on the line.

He said “I think we’ve got to go save this country. I think you’re the guy who can help me in the best way, you can help me govern, he can help me win, you can help me in some of these midwestern states like Pennsylvania and Michigan and so forth,’” Vance said.

“And he said rightfully that ‘We have been very, very close for a long time, but especially since I endorsed you in 2022,’” he continued.

Vance credited Trump for helping him win that seat, adding that “the president’s trust then in his partnership … has been something I value a great deal.”

Later in the interview, Vance, who once called Trump “America’s Hitler” but has been singing a different tune since running for the Senate three years ago, said he has in private been praising Trump for one particular thing: “Donald Trump is as healthy as anyone I’ve ever met,” Vance said. “I tell him all the time, he’s got ridiculous genes.”