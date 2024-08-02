J.D. Vance Told His Son to ‘Shut The Hell Up’ About Pokemon While Talking to Trump

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) said that he told his son to “shut the hell up for 30 seconds about Pikachu,” during an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, released Friday. “My son, who is seven, is in the hotel room with me,” Vance told the podcast about the phone call he got from former President Donald Trump on the first day of the RNC to tell him he was his veep pick. “And he is really into Pokemon cards right now, he’s going through a Pokemon phase... I mean he’s really into it, so he is trying to talk to me about Pikachu and I am on the phone with Donald Trump, I’m like ‘son, shut the hell up for 30 seconds about Pikachu,’” Vance told the podcast. “This is the most important phone call of my life, please just let me take this phone call,” he added. Vance’s comments come after years of lamentation against “childless cat ladies” who he claims are driving the country into the ground.