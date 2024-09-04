JD Vance Weighs in on Military Shortfalls After Arlington Cemetery Drama
TIMING IS KEY
JD Vance, in a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham on Tuesday, claimed that military recruiting shortfalls will worsen under a Kamala Harris administration because “nobody wants to put on a uniform and serve in Kamala Harris’ military.” The vice president, as he framed it, “is a person who wants the United States Army to be about gender inclusion, ridiculous diversity politics instead of about serving your country and uniting together as Americans to serve on the same team and defend your nation.” A second Donald Trump administration, on the other hand, would spur an influx of new recruits, Vance insisted. “We know that we can have a strong military. We just need strong leadership, Laura, and I think if we want to fix that recruitment problem, the best thing we can do is reelect Donald J. Trump. People trust his leadership.” Trump’s visit last week to Arlington National Cemetery, a military cemetery, spurred controversy after his campaign filmed in an area that prohibited it. In addition, a member of his camp got physical with a staffer there, who later declined to press charges reportedly because she feared retaliation from Trump supporters. According to Vance, though, Trump did nothing wrong, and that story was ginned up by “the media.”