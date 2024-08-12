JD Vance’s ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Mamaw Glenn Close Is Not a Fan

Glenn Close has come out in defense of “childless cat ladies,” as Republican VP nominee JD Vance called them, with an Instagram post that cheekily references the Ohio senator’s comments.

“Eve would have left a bleeding mouse head in the bed of anyone who criticized any kind of lady with a CAT!” the 77-year-old Oscar nominee posted on her Instagram page Sunday, along with a photo of herself and her cat, Eve. Close played Vance's “Mamaw” in the 2020 film adaptation of his memoir Hillbilly Elegy alongside Amy Adams, who played his mother. The self-declared cat lady is not, however, “childless.” Her grown daughter Annie Starke is an actress who has appeared as a younger version of her mother in multiple films.

Vance made his deeply divisive comments in 2021 during an interview with Tucker Carlson, saying, “We are effectively run in this country by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they wanna make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

The multi-faceted insult enraged many on the left, including some in Hollywood like Jennifer Aniston, who’d been vocal about her struggles with infertility over the years. As the resurfaced comments made the rounds, Aniston posted to Instagram Stories, “Truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States. All I can say is, Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

Vance has not only refused to apologize for his past comments but has since doubled down, insisting that the “substance” of his point is “just true.” This past weekend, the candidate accused Vice President Kamala Harris, stepmother to two children, of being “anti-child” during a contentious sit-down on CNN.

Meanwhile, Close, her costar Amy Adams, and Hillbilly Elegy’s director Ron Howard have not made any direct criticisms of Vance’s stances as he ascended to the national stage as Trump’s running mate. For, Close’s smiling “cat lady” photo is the closest anyone who worked on that film has come to weighing in on the potential vice president.