Politics

JD Vance’s Mother-In-Law Led the DEI Charge He Reviles

FAMILY MATTERS

Lakshmi Chilukuri serves on the University of California San Diego’s biological sciences diversity committee.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

J.D. Vance arrives on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Yasmeen Hamadeh

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
OpinionThe Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
TrumplandRFK Jr.: It Would Be Better if ‘Everybody Got Measles’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. NewsMusk Literally Gave Trump a Script for Desperate ‘Tesla Ad’
Erkki Forster
PoliticsJD Vance Breaks Silence on Cousin Who Flamed Him Over Zelensky Meeting
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaMichelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins