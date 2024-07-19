J.D. Vance’s Spotify Profile Has Bangers From Justin Bieber, One Direction, and Whitney Houston

“Proud to be an American” might be a must-include song at nearly every Republican rally, but that’s nowhere to be found in Donald Trump’s Vice President J.D. Vance’s five public Spotify playlists.

Instead, Vance listens to Justin Bieber and Nat King Cole while making dinner, and probably wants it that way, as the infamous song from the Backstreet Boys that his playlist includes says.

Trump’s newly crowned running mate prefers a mix of rock and indie music while on a jog if the playlist “Running #1” is any indication of his habits. The Ohio senator has 67 followers, and follows only three people: Imagine Dragons; Rage Against the Machine; and a woman who graduated from Yale Law School in the same year as him.

Vance didn’t respond to a request for comment to confirm that this is his account, but he has previously said he listens to Spotify. If he linked his private Facebook profile to create the account, Spotify would have pulled his Facebook photo as the profile picture, which is him and his father at a Trump rally in 2021 on both apps.

The Trump-Vance ticket may have supporters like rappers Kanye West, Waka Flocka and Kodak Black, but Vance’s playlists show he’d likely pick the soothing sounds of Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin over them any day.