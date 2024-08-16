JD Vance’s ‘Trump Force Two’ Boeing Jet Makes Emergency Landing

Sen. JD Vance’s (R-OH) jet, ‘Trump Force Two,” made an emergency landing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday afternoon after the pilot reported a mechanical issue.

“The pilot advised there was a malfunction with the door seal,” Vance spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk told the Daily Beast in a statement. “After declaring an emergency, Trump Force Two returned to Milwaukee. As soon as the issue was resolved, the plane returned to its originally planned flight path back to Cincinnati.”

Vance spoke to the Milwaukee Police Association earlier in the day and appealed to the crowd about “ethnic enclaves.”

“What happens when you have massive amounts of illegal immigration?” he asked. “It actually starts to create ethnic conflict. It creates higher crime.”

Vance said that “when you have these massive ethnic enclaves forming in our country, it can sometimes lead to higher crime rates,” citing the 2002 movie, Gangs of New York, as an example of “ethnic enclaves.”

The 22-year-old Boeing 737-800 was debuted by Trump spokesperson Dan Scavino in an X post on July 15.

Former President Donald Trump also ran into some issues last Friday when his Boeing 757 developed a mechanical issue that forced it down 107 miles east of Bozeman, where he was due to speak at Montana State University.

Trump also reportedly rented Jeffrey Epstein’s G550 Gulf Stream for a short flight from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to Aspen, Colorado, last weekend. The Trump campaign told the Daily Beast they had “no idea” that the plane belonged to Epstein.