J.D. Vance’s Website Disappears–Along With His Anti-Abortion Message
Following the announcement that he is Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance has apparently scrubbed his Senate campaign website of its anti-abortion message. Jennifer Bendery, a politics reporter at HuffPost, revealed the message was missing on X. In her original post Monday, Bendery posted a screenshot from the Republican senator’s site with the caption, “This is on JD Vance’s website.” The statement read, in part, “I am 100 percent pro-life, and believe that abortion has turned our society into a place where we see children as an inconvenience to be thrown away rather than a blessing to be nurtured.” He went on to detail plans for “expanding adoption and promoting pregnancy” as well as “child tax credits.” A day later, Bendery replied to her previous X post, confirming the passage was no longer there. Vance’s website (jdvance.com), meanwhile, now redirects users to donaldjtrump.com. Trump, whose stance on the issues has wavered in the past, recently told Time he opposed a federal abortion ban and leaned towards letting individual states decide.