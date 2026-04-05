JD Vance’s Wife Struggles to Convince Nation He’s Likable

Usha Vance is making a fresh pitch to America: her husband is nicer than you think.

Appearing on Fox News, the second lady was asked what the public doesn’t understand about Vice President JD Vance, and her answer sounded like an awkward character testimonial.

“He is just the nicest, funniest guy,” Vance told former Trump press secretary-turned Fox News host, Kayleigh McEnany.

Usha Vance is making a fresh pitch to America: her husband is nicer than you think. Fox News

“He’s really just a wonderful person to be around, and our children, our family has so much more joy because he is a part of it,” she added.

“I wish that people saw more of that.”

The softer framing of her husband has been a through-line across her recent media appearances as she promotes her new podcast, Storytime with the Second Lady.

Vance has described her foray into audio storytelling as an “advertisement for reading” that leans into themes of family and everyday life.

But the rollout has felt more like an opportunity to offer a reputational reset for her husband, whose political brand has taken a hit since signing on to become Trump’s VP.

Usha and JD Vance at the Opening Ceremony for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, San Siro, Milan. Peter Kneffel/POOL/PA Images via Getty Images

And the timing matters as the vice president is about to kick off his own press tour for his upcoming book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

The memoir, set to be released in June, is widely seen as Vance’s soft launch for the 2028 Republican presidential ticket.

The VP topped a straw poll for possible candidates at the recent Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) Conference, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio is nipping at his heels.

The cover of Vance’s new book. Amazon

Vance’s upcoming book has attracted controversy because its cover image features a small Methodist church in Virginia that Vance has never visited.

One longtime attendee told The Washington Post that he’d “have to see it to believe it” when told the church had been used to represent the vice president’s spiritual journey.

The scrutiny hasn’t stopped at the cover.

Vance has already clashed with Catholic leaders after defending Trump’s immigration policies using his own interpretation of church teachings.

“As an American leader, but also just as an American citizen, your compassion belongs first to your fellow citizens,” Vance said in a Fox News interview last year.

The comments drew swift pushback from Catholic leaders, who said Vance’s framing distorted core teachings on compassion and solidarity.

JD and Usha Vance attend the Good Friday Passion of the Lord service with their children at Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican in 2025. Yara Nardi/Reuters

Senior figures tied to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops accused Vance of selectively interpreting doctrine to justify hardline immigration policies, an awkward backdrop for a book meant to present the vice president as a thoughtful convert grounded in faith.

As Usha works to humanize her husband, he is simultaneously attempting to define his own narrative through his latest memoir.