J.D. Vance’s Appearance in Project 2025 Head’s Book Raises Eyebrows
Advertised on the cover of Project 2025 head honcho Kevin Roberts’ new book is the sentence: “Foreword by J.D. Vance.” The admission of the two’s intermingling comes as former President Donald Trump repeatedly insists that he doesn’t “know anything about” the plan. The book, Early Light: Taking Back Washington to Save America, released Sept. 14, promises: “Heritage Foundation president and Project 2025 head Kevin Roberts announces the arrival of a New Conservative Movement.” The book’s Amazon page goes on to describe that “The Swamp,” a notably Trumpian phrase, “is so drunk on power that the elites don’t realize the ground is moving beneath their feet.” Vance even left a review of the book on the Amazon page, writing, “never before has a figure with Roberts’s depth and stature within the American Right tried to articulate a genuinely new future for conservatism... We are now all realizing that it’s time to circle the wagons and load the muskets. In the fights that lay ahead, these ideas are an essential weapon.” Project 2025 had earlier told Newsweek: “Project 2025 does not speak for any candidate or campaign.” When pressed by Newsweek, Vance’s office referred to the Ohio senator’s comments on NBC News’ Meet the Press on July 7: “I want to be clear here that Trump explicitly has said his own transition team runs the Trump transition and will run the Trump administration. Again, you have a whole host of organizations, some of which have good ideas, some of which have bad ideas, and some of which have both.”