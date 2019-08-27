CHEAT SHEET

    Candidate Who Wanted to Keep Michigan City as White ‘as Possible’ Quits Race

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    WXYZ

    Four days after making a racist comment at a forum, a candidate for a city council seat in Michigan has dropped out of the race. Jean Cramer stunned the audience with her answer to a question about diversity in Marysville. “Keep Marysville a white community as much as possible,” she said. In followup interviews, Cramer clarified that she was fine with African-American couples moving into the community, but wants interracial families and immigrants to stay away. A letter Cramer submitted Monday announcing her withdrawal did not provide an explanation.

