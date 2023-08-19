CHEAT SHEET
General in Charge of Rebuilding Notre-Dame Dies in Hiking Accident
Jean-Louis Georgelin, the French general in charge of rebuilding the Notre-Dame Cathedral after a massive fire in 2019, died Friday in a suspected hiking accident in southwest France. Georgelin, 74, served as President Jacques Chirac’s personal military adviser and chief of staff for France’s armed forces before being appointed by President Emmanuel Macron to oversee the rehabilitation of the fire-torn cathedral. French authorities said they discovered Georgelin’s body in the Pyrénées mountains after he failed to return to the shelter where he was staying. The Notre-Dame Cathedral is expected to open to the public in December of next year.