French Epstein Associate and Modeling Agent Is Ready to Talk to Police
Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modeling agent and associate of the late billionaire sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, said Monday that he was available to be questioned by police. Brunel, who has been accused in U.S. court documents of rape and of procuring girls for Epstein, said in a statement from his lawyer that he is not “on the run” and “firmly contests the allegations circulated by the press.” French prosecutors launched an inquiry in August into the claims in the American case against Epstein, focusing on any crimes that involved French suspects or French victims. Brunel is the founder of Karin Models and MC2 Model Management. Several former top models have gone public with allegations of rape against Brunel. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August.