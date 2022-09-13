Jean-Luc Godard, Filmmaker Who Revolutionized Cinema With French New Wave, Dies at 91
BANDE Á PART
French film director Jean-Luc Godard, a pioneer of the French New Wave, has died at the age of 91. Sources close to the filmmaker confirmed to French media that he died Tuesday. Godard, known for films like Breathless, Alphaville, and Contempt, was a revolutionary force in filmmaking, often pushing boundaries and helping to create a whole new generation of filmmakers after he shot to fame in the 1960s, injecting pop culture into dialogues and inspiring future directors like Quentin Tarantino. His most recent film, The Image Book, won the the special Palme d’Or prize at Cannes in 2018. Former French Culture Minister Jack Lang, in comments to France Info radio on Tuesday, called Godard “absolutely unique,” saying, “He wasn’t just cinema, he was philosophy, poetry.”