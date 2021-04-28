Basquiat’s Estate Shuts Down Troll NFT Auction
NFT: NO F**KING THANKS
A non-fungible token tied to a 1986 drawing by Jean-Michel Basquiat offered up at auction Monday has been taken down at the behest of his estate, which holds the copyright to the work. According to the auction listing, the winning bidder would have had the option to have the original drawing, titled Free Comb With Pagoda, destroyed, leaving the blockchain version the only remaining authenticated vestige of the work, which is worth upward of $80,000. Basquiat’s estate said in a statement, “The estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat owns the copyright in the artwork referenced. No license or rights were conveyed to the seller and the NFT has subsequently been removed from sale.” A group calling itself Daystrom had offered the online token via the OpenSea marketplace, with bidding starting at one ethereum, or roughly $2,500. In a statement that misspelled the artist’s name, Daystrom said, “The Estate, or what’s left of it, bears little connection to the dignity, power and righteousness of its patron namesake—a man committed to the same social justice we need today more than ever... the Estate’s refusal to recognize any rights possessed by the owner of his original work completely defies the legacy they’ve been privileged to protect.”
The group, which lists its slogan as “Ethereum for Good” attached a screenshot of Basquiat posters available on Amazon titled “failed.jpeg” to support its argument that “the estate has failed to enforce whatever copyright it may claim.”