Fox News host Jeanine Pirro gave an on-brand explanation Tuesday for Donald Trump’s failure to secure an appeal bond for his civil bank fraud fine: “crime” and “immigrants all over” New York City.

Trump has thus far come up empty after approaching some 30 bond companies, which rarely accept real estate as collateral. He must put up about a half-billion dollars in cash, to account for the fine plus interest and any lender fees.

Pirro was outraged by the whole thing.

“The reason they don’t want to take a risk and [give Trump that money] is because this market, this real estate market in New York, is very, very vulnerable. Nobody knows what the valuations are worth anymore,” Pirro said on The Five.

Trump was found to have inflated the value of his assets to secure better loans and decreased their value for tax purposes, which is what earned him the fine in the first place.

Pirro then did what Trump and his family have done: criticize New York.

“New York is now a crime-ridden city. There is crime all over—immigrants all over. They are about to go bankrupt because of the immigrants in the hotels and all the areas of New York City,” Pirro said, the same day FBI data showed a drop in violent crime nationally last year.

“And there’s another reason,” she continued. “Not only is New York unstable because of the Democrats who have literally destroyed this city, but because of the fact that people in business fear [New York Attorney General] Letitia James. They fear an absolutist authoritarian, totalitarian, ‘I will get him.’”

Pirro then called James “trashy” for saying that she looks at one of Trump’s properties, located at 40 Wall Street, “each and every day.” James could begin to seize Trump’s properties and freeze his bank accounts after next Monday’s bond posting deadline.

Meanwhile, on Fox Business Network earlier Tuesday, host and former Trump White House economic adviser Larry Kudlowdirectly askedShark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary to loan Trump the money. O’Leary, who had earlier called the civil penalty an “attack on America,” dodged answering the question directly, calling instead for the Supreme Court to get involved.