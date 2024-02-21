New York AG to Donald Trump: Pay Up or I’ll Seize Your Buildings
GETTING REAL (ESTATE)
New York Attorney General Letitia James says she’s not afraid to seize former President Donald Trump’s buildings and assets if he cannot pay the $364 million—plus interest—that he owes after a blockbuster judgment last week that determined he inflated his own personal net worth over many years to ensure more favorable terms on a number of loans. Trump, for his part, has vowed to appeal the case. “If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” James told ABC News in an interview Tuesday when asked if she had a plan to ensure Trump pays up. “We are prepared to make sure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day," she added, naming the address of Trump’s eponymous financial district office building.