Jeanine Pirro Boasts About Her ‘Whopping’ Ratings for Her First Show Back
OH DEAR
Fox News star Jeanine Pirro could barely contain her excitement on her show Saturday about the “whopping” ratings she pulled in for her first show back after an apparent suspension. Just moments into her Justice show, Pirro thanked viewers for “making last week’s Justice the highest rated show on cable news all weekend.” “TV Newser even called it a ‘whopping’ number,” she said. She made no mention, however, of the backlash that preceded her return to the air and created so much buzz about her first show back—her on-air suggestion that freshman congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s wearing of a hijab might be “indicative” of a loyalty to Sharia law. The network quickly condemned her remarks, though Pirro herself did not issue an apology, saying instead that she only wanted to “start a debate.” Just a couple days before Pirro excitedly gushed to viewers about her ratings following that “debate,” a New York man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Omar, who he insisted was a “terrorist.”