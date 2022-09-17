Jeanine Pirro Calls Eric Adams a ‘Pussy’ Over NYC Crime

A Fox News segment Friday about violent crime in cities devolved to the point where The Five co-host Jeanine Pirro claimed that New York Mayor Eric Adams was being a “pussy” on the issue.

The heated panel discussion began by calling attention to a recent tweet by rapper Ice-T advising against wearing much jewelry in Los Angeles because it is “just a dangerous place.” After several clips aired of armed robberies, Pirro criticized liberal city leaders for the violence.

“They came in with this concept of social justice and they ruined it for all of us,” she claimed. “When the first order of government—and I know this is a bore—is the protection of its citizens, and they don’t do it, they need to be voted out of office.”

“I’m going to go after him again: Mayor Eric Adams. He’s a failure,” she continued, then addressing the Democrat directly. “You talk the talk. You don’t walk the walk.”

Pirro then claimed Adams doesn’t “call out” Gov. Kathy Hochul. “You don’t call out the legislature and say change the bail laws,” she said. (In fact, it has been reported that Adams has recently been pressuring Hochul on the issue of bail reform by urging stricter changes, something which has also bristled lawmakers in Albany.)

Co-host Geraldo Rivera, a frequent target of and purveyor of criticism on The Five, took issue with Pirro’s take.

“I disagree with that about Mayor Adams,” he chimed in. “I not only like him, I respect his attempts to reign in violent crime,” Rivera replied. Pirro then demanded specifics, shouting, “What the hell has he said about Hochul?”

All that Rivera could say was that Adams “tried to get bail reform,” at which point Pirro blurted out: “No, he’s a pussy!”

“When he came back to talk about that meeting, this is what he said. He said, ‘I don’t want to talk to you about this.’ He didn’t want to talk to us about it because he didn’t do anything,” Pirro claimed, though which meeting she was referring to is unclear.

In New York, the number of shootings and murders is slightly lower than last year at this time, but other violent crimes are up approximately 35 percent, according to data from the NYPD.