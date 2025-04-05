Jeanine Pirro Desperately Tries to Spin Trump’s Tariffs as Good News

The stock market may be in a historic fall, but as Fox News host Jeanine Pirro views it, that might not “necessarily” be a bad thing.

“The uncertainty in the stock market isn’t necessarily a negative,” Pirro said on The Five. “It can be an indication that things are going to work out. It’s just that things are uncertain right now.”

By the time The Five was on air, the markets were closed and the numbers were in: the S&P had lost over 10 percent in two trading days. The three previous times that had happened were March 2020 (the beginning of the COVID-19 recession), November 2008 (amid the Great Recession), and October 1987 (Black Monday’s worldwide stock market crash).

Also on Friday, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said that the tariffs will translate to higher inflation and lagging economic growth.

Yet to Pirro, who rarely has anything critical to say about the president, Donald Trump is simply doing what is necessary.

“You’ve got a president swinging for the fences. You’ve got a president who’s punching, as opposed to the other guy who put—what—$5 trillion into the economy and caused inflation that this president now has to deal with?“ she claimed. ”And the American industries have been getting killed."

On Thursday’s episode of The Five, Pirro was similarly averse to speaking ill of Trump’s tariffs, to the point where she was willing to overlook the state of her 401(k) because of her faith in him.

“I don’t really care about my 401(k) today. You know why? Not that I can afford it. Not that it isn’t important. Not that I’m not at a point in my life when I should be worried about my 401(k), because I am,” she said.

“But this is what I believe: I believe in this man, and I believe that what we’re seeing now with his bringing in a trillion dollars in business and manufacturing, and companies moving back to the United States, and seeing what we saw during COVID when we had all those supply chain problems. We couldn’t get medicine in this country, other countries were prioritizing themselves before they were sending stuff to us,“ she went on.

Jeanine: I don't really care about my 401(k) today. You know why? I believe in this man, and I believe that what we are seeing… pic.twitter.com/vtSlX5vvm1 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 3, 2025

“It’s about time we recognized we have got to have manufacturing in this country, and we need to bring them to the table, and Donald Trump is the only one who can do it because it’s got the biggest consumer base in the world. He’s not afraid of anybody.”

Others on the right have also weighed in to gloss over the tanking stock market, with some of their comments resembling satire.

“Losing money means nothing. Digital ones and zeroes. In the end, you won’t miss any of it,” wrote serial plagiarist podcast host Benny Johnson, who regularly posted about the price of goods during the Biden administration.

“Losing your country costs you everything,” he continued. “You will never get that back. Your kids will be slaves to foreign powers who hate us. Without America First policies, we become slaves. Fight...”

Not all right-wing commentators are in agreement on Trump’s tariffs, though. Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro on Friday called them “probably unconstitutional” and “pretty crazy.”