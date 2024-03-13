Jeanine Pirro Tells a Real Whopper About Trump’s Classified Docs Case

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro claimed Tuesday that former President Donald Trump hasn’t been charged with “obstructing” in connection with his felony classified documents case in Florida, yet Trump—along with his two co-defendants—was, in fact, charged with one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

On The Five, Pirro reacted to the congressional testimony earlier in the day of Robert Hur, the special counsel who investigated President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents and who declined to bring charges. Hur was grilled by Democrats who objected to his depiction of the president’s mental faculties, and by Republicans who said he didn’t go far enough in recommending charges against Biden.

Pirro sided with the latter, arguing that “not only was the evidence there, it was overwhelming.” She then addressed Hur’s grilling in Congress.

“So, to a person, the Democrats spent the whole day saying, ‘Donald Trump obstructed.’ Well, news flash, Donald Trump is not charged with obstructing,” Pirro said. “And number two, the issue is not the issue at hand. Obstruction is not the issue. And in the end, there are three people: Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump. And ironically, the only person charged was Donald Trump, and yet he was the only person who had the right to declassify as president.”

Trump was indicted last summer on 40 counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. The majority of those charges fall under the Espionage Act for the willful retention of national defense information, while one is for conspiring to obstruct justice. Trump, valet Walt Nauta, and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira are accused of conspiring to hide classified material from investigators, lying about documents stored at Mar-a-Lago, and moving boxes out of storage before federal agents searched the area.

Trump is also accused of trying to have Mar-a-Lago security camera footage deleted in an apparent ploy to prevent it from ending up before the grand jury.