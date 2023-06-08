Trump Indicted in Classified Documents Scandal

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury for hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago long after he left the White House, reports said Thursday evening.

Trump appeared to confirm the news, posting in a rant on his social media platform, Truth Social, that “the corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax.”

“I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM.,” he wrote. “This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”

A spokesman for Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has been handling this investigation, declined to comment to The Daily Beast “at this time.”

The unprecedented move—an investigation that was nearly two years in the making—marks the second time in the country’s history that an American president has been criminally charged after leaving office. The first time was in April, when the Manhattan District Attorney charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The case stems from a dispute Trump had with the bureaucrats at the National Archives and Records Administration, the historians who are tasked with preserving an account of each outgoing president. After leaving the White House, Trump initially refused to turn over records they requested. When he finally did, it was clear he’d been holding a number of documents with secret and top secret classification markings.

For months, Trump has been fighting to slow down the federal investigation. His attorneys successfully schemed to land a friendly judge in South Florida who briefly stopped the FBI from reviewing the evidence and later forced a massive document review that tied down the Department of Justice.

On top of the feds probing whether Trump broke the law for keeping classified documents, the Fulton County District Attorney in Atlanta is conducting a criminal inquiry over the way Trump intimidated an elections official there. Trump has repeatedly dismissed all these investigations as politically motivated and seems to be using his 2024 presidential run as cover.

Trump, who was twice impeached by Congress but spared conviction by Republicans in the Senate, is the first of the nation’s 46 presidents over 233 years to be criminally indicted after leaving office.