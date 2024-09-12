Jeanine Pirro Trashes Taylor Swift’s Harris Endorsement

Jeanine Pirro added to the hallowed Fox News host tradition of telling left-leaning musicians and athletes to keep political comments to themselves when she shrugged off Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she should “just” focus on “sing[ing] for a living.”

“Who cares, okay?” Pirro said on The Five in response to the pop star’s coveted endorsement, which Donald Trump had been faking with A.I. images.

“I buy music or I go to a movie because I like the actor, his acting, or I like the singer. I don’t give a damn what you think politically; you are not good to move me one way or another,” Pirro said. “The other thing about all of this is: What makes you think that the way you think should influence other people? You sing for a living. Just deal with that.”

At the end of the segment, though, Pirro seemed glad that Trump had the endorsement of another musician. Pirro named Kid Rock as someone who, as co-host Jesse Watters put it, is “much more influential” than Swift. Rock, an occasional guest of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, performed at the Republican National Convention in July, and introduced Trump at a Detroit rally last month.

Others on the right have downplayed the significance of Swift’s endorsement, which drew upwards of 337,000 visitors to the government’s voter registration site as of 2 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Besides Elon Musk’s outright creepy response, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro, and Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk each took turns griping about Swift, a self-described “childless cat lady,” supporting Harris.