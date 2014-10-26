Jeb Bush ‘More Than Likely’ for 2016 Run

CHEAT SHEET
If George P. Bush, Jeb Bush’s eldest son, is to be believed, it’s “more than likely” his dad will run for president in 2016. The younger Bush, currently running for Texas land commissioner, broke the news during an interview with ABC. Initially, he said his father is “still assessing it,” but when pressed, Bush said, “It’s more than likely he’s giving this a serious thought…and moving forward.” ABC’s Jon Karl asked, “More than likely he’ll run?” Bush responded, “That he’ll run. If you had asked me a few years back, I would have said it was less likely.”