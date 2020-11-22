Jeb Bush Says Room Rater Is ‘Part of the Problem’ as Trump Tries to Subvert the Election
PRIORITIES
Jeb Bush sparked an uproar on social media late Saturday for calling out the Twitter feed known as Room Rater for supposedly being too “partisan” in its assessments of Zoom and Skype backgrounds during the coronavirus pandemic. “Mr. Room Rater, is it possible now that the election is over to rate rooms on a non partisan basis? Are you a room rater or a hyper partisan person that is the problem? We need less hyper partisanship on backgrounds at this time for our country,” Bush tweeted. His post was apparently in response to Room Rater giving a Republican strategist only a nine out of 10 for the arrangement of his room during a TV appearance.
Doug Heye, the strategist whose room rating provoked Bush’s ire, appeared to try to calm him down by noting he was actually “happy” to have gotten a nine. But Bush continued: “Room man, do a review of your ratings based on ideology and publish it. The backgrounds are varied but your bias is constant. Be honest. Try to make a difference. If not, you are part of the problem.” Some on social media intervened to question if Bush was “okay,” given his suggestion that Room Rater is “part of the problem” while the country is in the midst of a pandemic that has killed more than 250,000 people and President Donald Trump tries to subvert the election. Incidentally, the TV segment whose Room Rater ranking Bush responded to also featured a chyron warning about Republicans baselessly echoing Trump’s claim that he is the true winner of the Nov. 3 election.