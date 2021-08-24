Jeet Heer: It Shouldn’t Shock You That Afghanistan Collapsed So Rapidly

“The fact that everything collapsed so quickly to me vindicates Biden’s decision,” Jeet Heer says on this week’s second episode of The New Abnormal as thousands scramble to get out of Afghanistan.

“If you read the Afghanistan Papers, none of what’s happening is shocking. One of the big things that comes out of [the story] is the weakness of the Afghan government, which is really a pumpkin government,” he tells Molly Jong-Fast and Jesse Cannon. “Like it’s like a bunch of guys with a phony baloney jobs and offices and big sacks of money.”

Heer, a columnist for The Nation and writer of the newsletter The Time of Monsters, says that the blame for the war and its chaotic end rests not just with Joe Biden, but with 20 years of presidential mismanagement.