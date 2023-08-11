Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Pledge $100M to Maui Relief After Devastating Fires
‘HEARTBROKEN’
Billionaire Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez are taking big steps to help Maui recover from its devastating wildfires. Sanchez announced Friday that the couple will be donating $100 million and creating a “Maui Fund” to “help Maui get back on its feet.” “Jeff and I are heartbroken by what’s happening in Maui,” Sanchez said in a statement posted to her Instagram. “We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated.” At least 55 deaths have been confirmed so far in this week’s horrifying blaze that swept across Hawaii, with more than 1,000 people still missing. Residents have questioned why the state’s emergency wildfire warning system failed to sound as the wildfire approached.