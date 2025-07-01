Jeff Bezos Reportedly Honeymooning at Iconic ‘White Lotus’ Hotel

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his new wife are winding down after their $50 million wedding by honeymooning at a White Lotus landmark.

Bezos, 61 and Lauren Sánchez, 55, are reportedly spending their honeymoon at the San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons resort in Taormina, Sicily, following their controversial and star-studded three-day-long Venice wedding.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are heading to Sicily after wrapping up their three-day wedding extravaganza. Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

The hotel was at the center of the second season of the hit HBO show The White Lotus, which satirizes the lives of the ultra-wealthy as they stay in a new luxury hotel every season.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are reportedly taking the billionaire's superyacht to Sicily. MEGA/GC Images

A source told the Daily Mail that the newlyweds will board Bezos’ $500 million superyacht Koru and head to Taormina.

Bezos allegedly grew enamored with the town last year while the couple was sailing along the Aeolian Islands.

The luxury hotel has been visited by the likes of Oscar Wilde, Audrey Hepburn, Greta Garbo, and Elizabeth Taylor. It also hosted the G7 summit in 2017, hosting political leaders from around the world.

Today, the hotel is best known for its role in The White Lotus in 2022.

The last episode of that season garnered 4.1 million U.S. viewers, a record which was promptly smashed this year by the last episode of season 3, with 6.2 million people tuning in.

The second of "The White Lotus" was filmed at the Four Seasons’ San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Four Seasons has appeared in all three seasons of the hit HBO series, the first season being set in its Hawai’i location and the third season in its Thailand branch. Its website also lists which of its hotels were featured in popular shows and media, including The Dark Knight and Pretty Woman.

Rooms at the San Domenico Palace can cost up to $8,000 per night, a price that pales in comparison to the price tag of the couple’s lavish wedding. Sánchez’s ring alone is estimated to cost between $3 million to $5 million, according to People.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez hosted around 200 A-listers at their wedding, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

The wedding hosted around 200 A-listers and billionaire guests, who descended onto Venice in private yachts and jets, taking over the Marco Polo airport.

Some notable faces included Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the Kardashians, Oprah Winfrey, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Trump was also invited to the “wedding of the century” but couldn’t attend due to scheduling conflicts.

Venice locals protested Jeff Bezos' wedding in their city. STEFANO RELLANDINI/Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images

The citizens of Venice were not too pleased that the billionaire’s nuptials were taking place in their city, concerned that it would disrupt their day-to-day lives and contribute to the city’s overtourism problem.