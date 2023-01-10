Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Finalizes Second Divorce

Read it at TMZ
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott is officially divorced from her second husband Dan Jewett. Scott remarried high school teacher Jewett in March 2021, two years after her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, but the couple filed for divorce in September 2022. Scott was married to Bezos from 1993 to 2019, and was awarded $37 billion in the divorce, pledging half that sum to charity. She has since continued to donate significant portions of her wealth, sending large sums to both the Boys & Girls Club and Girl Scouts of America in 2022, among others.