CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Pete Davidson Is Officially Blasting Himself Into Space
TO INFINITY
Read it at Blue Origin
The rumors have been confirmed: Pete Davidson will be launching himself into space. Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin announced Monday that the King of Staten Island will be in one of six passenger seats onboard a flight blasting out of the atmosphere on March 23. The press release confirms Davidson will be accompanied on Blue Origin’s fourth passenger flight by five customers: Party America CEO Marty Allen; Jim Kitchen, a professor at the University of North Carolina; philanthropists and real estate magnates Sharon and Marc Hagle; and Dr. George Nield, a former NASA manager and space enthusiast. He’s the latest celeb to nab a seat on a Blue Origin flight after William Shatner and TV host Michael Strahan.