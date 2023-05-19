CHEAT SHEET
Bezos’ $500M Yacht Apparently Has a Lauren Sanchez Figurehead
The wooden figurehead mounted on the front of Jeff Bezos’ $500 million megayacht looks an awful lot like the Amazon mogul’s girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. The statue on the prow of the 417-foot vessel named Koru—from the Māori word for “loop”—also bears a koru necklace symbolizing new beginnings. The symbol is important for the couple, according to Page Six, since they started dating back in 2019. As well as a carved statue of Sanchez, the yacht features three masts and a large pool on one of its three decks, according to Boat International. It reportedly costs $25 million a year to run and needs a crew of 40 to keep it in shipshape.