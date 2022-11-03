Bezos Eyes Tantalizing New Gig as Owner of Washington Commanders: Report
RETAIL THERAPY
Following the news that the Washington Commanders are being put up for sale, none other than Jeffrey Preston Bezos is interested in potentially snapping up the NFL team, a person close to the matter told People on Thursday. The source said the 58-year-old Amazon founder is “looking into buying the team,” adding that he could place a bid on the Commanders alongside Jay-Z. The Washington Post, which Bezos has owned since 2013, later confirmed the magazine’s reporting, with its own source saying that both the mogul and the rapper were “interested” in the acquisition—although, they added, “I don’t know if they will partner on it.” Bezos, whose net worth currently hovers around $140 billion, has long been interested in owning a team, with CBS Sports reporting back in 2019 that he was cozying up to active league owners. It was first reported by Forbes on Wednesday that current Commanders owner Dan Snyder was exploring “potential transactions” to facilitate a sale of his stake, which no doubt delighted the rest of the league owners, “all” of whom “hate Dan,” according to an ESPN report from last month.