Lauren Sánchez Sued by Her Ex-Yoga Teacher Over Children’s Book

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez was just hit with a lawsuit over her new children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space.

According to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Alanna Zabel, Sánchez’s former yoga teacher, is suing because she claims that Sánchez stole 60 percent or more of her idea.

The lawsuit alleges that Zabel contacted Sánchez in 2022 about writing a book about a cat who goes to space. Zabel says a children’s book was an idea the two had floated before, and the profits would go to two Bezos-related causes, Bezos Academy and Bezos Earth Fund.

Zabel published her book, Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars, that same year without Sánchez’s involvement. That’s why she was surprised when Sánchez announced her own children’s tale that had an eerily similar plot.

Zabel thinks that Sánchez published her book as punishment for quitting as her yoga teacher back in 2010. Zabel claims this is the latest in Sánchez’s “continual and outrageous acts of jealousy.”

Furthermore, Zabel believes that Sánchez “has always demonstrated a desire to appear like [Zabel], an authentic, independent, free-spirited, hard working and public service oriented yoga instructor.”

While Zabel is filing lawsuits, Sánchez appears to be basking in the glow of her literary success.

Her book has a 4.9 rating on her soon-to-be hubby’s website, Amazon, and she recently celebrated the publication with a glitzy launch attended by her A-list friends Kim and Khloe Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner.

Sánchez debuted the book’s cover back in March and wrote on Instagram that the story is “a celebration of overcoming challenges, the joy of learning, and dreaming beyond the stars.”