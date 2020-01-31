Jeff Bezos Gets $13 Billion Richer After Amazon Stock Surge

Read it at Bloomberg
What a difference 15 minutes makes. At 3:59 p.m. on Thursday, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos was worth about $116 billion. By 4:16 p.m., he had added another $13 billion to his bottom line, thanks to a stock surge after the company’s fourth-quarter report surpassed expectations, Bloomberg reported. The extending trading pushed Amazon’s share price to $2,100 and the company’s value to more than $1 trillion. Bezos owns 12 percent of the behemoth, while his ex-wife McKenzie owns 4 percent—and also got a lot richer.