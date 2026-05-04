Bezos Is Selling $500 Million Superyacht ‘Because It’s Too Big’
Jeff Bezos is reportedly putting his $500 million superyacht Koru up for sale because it is too big even for him. The Amazon founder took delivery of the yacht Koru four years ago, but Page Six says he has found it too huge to manage.” The 417-foot yacht, one of the world’s largest, comes with a $75 million support vessel, Abeona, though it’s not cleary if that will be included in any deal. It also features a wooden mermaid sculpture modeled after Bezos’ wife Lauren Sánchez on the prow. Despite its luxury—including a glass-bottom pool, three jacuzzis, a helipad and capacity for 18 guests—Koru has faced logistical issues due to its size, from being barred entry to Monaco during the Grand Prix to being unable to enter the lagoon during Bezos and Sánchez’s summer wedding in Venice. In 2023, The New York Times reported that Koru was too large to dock in the Florida Everglades and had to anchor near oil tankers and container ships. Built by Oceanco in the Netherlands, the yacht also sparked controversy during construction when planners in Rotterdam briefly considered dismantling a historic bridge to move it.