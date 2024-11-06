Jeff Bezos has lead the way among billionaires in lining up to congratulate Donald Trump on his election win.

The Washington Post and Amazon owner, who’s less than two weeks removed from dramatically blocking his newspaper from endorsing Kamala Harris, wrote that Trump had completed “an extraordinary political comeback.”

“No nation has bigger opportunities,” Bezos posted to X, adding that he was wishing Trump “all success in leading and uniting the America we all love.”

Donald Trump speaks with Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, during a 2017 meeting.

Bezos, who’s worth an estimated $222 billion according to Forbes, correctly added that Trump‘s victory was “decisive.”

The 60-year-old’s statement came approximately nine hours after Mark Cuban, an outspoken supporter of Kamala Harris, made a post of his own to congratulate Trump and to concede defeat—well ahead of his preferred candidate doing so herself.

“Congrats,” Cuban wrote, tagging Trump’s account on X. “You won fair and square.”

Cuban, worth $5.7 billion, also congratulated his rival Elon Musk on the big win, which the latter spent tens of millions to help usher in.

Elon Musk hit the trail with Donald Trump in his campaign’s final weeks.

Musk, the world’s richest man with a net worth of $284 billion, was at Trump’s Election Night watch party in Florida. He spent Tuesday night and Wednesday morning celebrating on X, the social media platform he bought for $44 billion in 2022.

Satya Nadella, the Microsoft CEO who’s worth around $1 billion by most estimations, congratulated Trump in a statement on X, writing: “Congratulations President Trump, we’re looking forward to engaging with you and your administration to drive innovation forward that creates new growth and opportunity for the United States and the world.”

Also among the uber-wealthy relishing in a Trump win this week was Bill Ackman. The 58-year-old hedge fund manager, who’s worth $9 billion, was an outspoken backer of Trump this year. Even before Trump’s win was called in early hours of Wednesday morning, he made a lengthy post before midnight on Tuesday to say plainly that he hopes this election will lead to an “implosion” of the Democratic Party.

“The Democratic Party proved itself to be fundamentally undemocratic,” he said, citing Democrats’ attempts to prosecute Trump and conceal Joe Biden’s declining health. “It needs a complete reboot. The leadership should be thrown out and those responsible should apologize to the American people. ”

