Jeff Bezos Leaves Seattle, the Birthplace of Amazon, and Moves to Miami

Jeff Bezos has property all over the place—not to mention that giant yacht—but he’s ready to call Miami home. In an Instagram post, the Amazon founder announced he is leaving Seattle, where he built his empire, for The Magic City. The reason? He says his parents just back moved there and his space venture, Blue Origin, is doing more work out of Cape Canaveral. Plus, he writes, “Lauren and I love Miami”—that would be fiancée Lauren Sánchez. Bezos doesn’t need to go house-hunting; Bloomberg notes he recently bought a $68 million estate in Indian Creek, also known as Billionaire Bunker. “I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here,” he wrote on Instagram. “As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart.”
