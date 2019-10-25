CHEAT SHEET
Jeff Bezos Loses World’s Richest Man Title to Bill Gates
Jeff Bezos lost his title as the world's richest man Thursday after Amazon shares were knocked down in after-hours trading, Forbes reports. Bezos’ fortune has dropped to $103.9 billion, putting him back behind Bill Gates who has a reported net worth of $105.7 billion. Bezos became the richest man in the world last year, ending Gates’ 24-year run as number one. But a decline in Amazon shares and Bezos transferring a quarter of his Amazon stake to his ex-wife in their divorce settlement has him back in second. On Thursday, Amazon reported a 26% drop in net income in its third quarter which was its first profit decline since 2017. The firm said the drop is down to nearly $10bn in spending on shipping costs.