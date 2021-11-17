Jeff Bezos’ Measly $500K Charity Gala Donation Greeted With ‘Audible Groan’
THAT’S IT?
Jeff Bezos, the world’s second-richest man, gave the second-biggest donation at a star-studded Hollywood charity gala Monday night—and reportedly got some ribbing for it. The Amazon billionaire, accompanied by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, still gifted a substantial sum to the Baby 2 Baby charity—$500,000. But another donor upstaged him, giving away $1 million. In all, the event reportedly raised $8.5 million, honoring Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, with its “Giving Tree” award. An insider who attended the socially conscious bash told Page Six, “Everyone was waiting for him to donate something, but he didn’t. Then someone donated a million dollars. And then a little later, [Bezos] donated $500,000. There was an audible groan from the room. If someone else can donate a million, Jeff Bezos can donate more than a million.”