Jeff Bezos’ Move to Florida Quickly Saves Him at Least $600 Million

Read it at CNBC
Last year, Jeff Bezos became the latest billionaire to put down roots in Florida, leaving behind Washington State, which had just imposed new taxes on large stock sales. And he’s already cashing in on the savings. This month, the Amazon founder sold about $2 billion worth of company stock, and he plans to sell billions more through the first month of 2025. According to CNBC, Bezos’ move will save him more than $600 million, a number that will continue to grow the more stock he sells.